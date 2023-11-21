Indiana Teen giving back one chicken at a time!

Indiana teen Madden Moore is the Co-President of Chicken-Giving. Moore first co-founded this organization back in 2021. Moore got his wallet stolen, posted it on Facebook and various people reached out and donated money for him to replace it. Moore received way more than he had to begin with so he decided to give back to the community.

Moore’s step dad helped the teen buy chickens with the left over money and they headed to Downtown Muncie streets to hand them out to the homeless. Just last year Moore headed back to Facebook and made a post asking for donations to have enough for 50 chickens and ended up making enough to buy 400 chickens!

Moore has fed over 700 people with the help of donations and social media. This year Moore plans to giveaway 1000 full meals to those in need and is branching out to Kokomo, Marion, New Castle, Anderson, Noblesville, and Muncie.

Moore’s goal is for more teens like him to grow a helping heart to help others.

“Giving meals is awesome because you can learn about these people, how they live, and what situations they go through, it can be really sad at times but it’s really cool to see how much these meals help them and it helps see how much we can take stuff for granted, and how much they really appreciate it ” Moore stated.

You can donate to Moore’s Chicken-Giving organization by donating money to their Venmo: chickengiving.