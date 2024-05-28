Indianapolis Children’s Choir Summer Music Camp

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir Summer Music Camp is an exciting opportunity for kids who love music! Josh Pedde, the Artistic Director, joined us Tuesday morning to talk about what they’re offering for kids this summer!

It’s held from Monday to Thursday and includes lots of singing, professional choral music instruction, and fun activities like trying out instruments, playing drums, and learning music games.

Campers also get to talk about leadership and learn performance skills.

Plus, they’ll make new friends from the community.

The best part? The camp ends with a fantastic concert where campers can show off what they’ve learned to their families and friends.

It’s amazing how much they can learn in just a few days!

Who can join? The camp is designed for kids entering grades 1-8 in the next school year.

When and where is the camp? There are two sessions available: one from June 3-6 and another from July 15-18.

Most of the camp will be at the new ICC Performing Arts Center at 9111 Allisonville Road, and the concert at the end of the week will be at Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel.

About the Indianapolis Children’s Choir

For nearly 40 years, the ICC has been enriching the lives of children in central Indiana. From 18 months to 18 years old, kids can find their voice in the ICC’s choirs and programs across central Indiana.

The ICC is more than just a choir – it’s a welcoming and supportive environment that encourages young singers to embrace their potential, express themselves boldly, and strive for excellence.

Enroll your child now to help them gain skills and friendships that will last a lifetime. Visit icchoir.org/join to see all available programs and locations.

Discount for Access Pass members: Access Pass holders can enjoy reduced tuition of $27.50 for the full week of camp.

Check out the details at icchoir.org/camp and register with your Access Pass by calling 317-940-9640.