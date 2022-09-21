Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Indians offer Fan Appreciation Weekend during final home games of season

The Indianpolis Indians play their final home games of the season against the St. Paul Saints this weekend, and that means there will be plenty of family fun just for you!

The two teams will play through Saturday, September with plenty of excitement happening for the fans along the way.

Cheyne Reiter, director of communications for the Indianapolis Indians, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect at Victory Field this week and weekend.

Series promotions include a Circle City jersey auction (Sept. 22) and Fan Appreciation Weekend (Sept. 23-24).

When the first 2,000 fans through the gates receive scratch-offs to win prizes while the team’s game-worn Home White jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

The Indians’ “Nine Innings of Winning” promotion on Fan Appreciation Weekend features grand prizes like concert tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an Indianapolis Zoo package, JW Marriott one-night stay and $1,000. To be eligible to win, fans must have their ticket scanned into either game.

Wednesday, Sept. 21 – Wednesday Day Game

Take the afternoon off from work and enjoy a ballgame at Victory Field. Gates open at 12:30 PM ahead of first pitch at 1:35 PM

Friday, Sept. 23 – Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Great Clips, Friday Fireworks , Indianapolis Indians Charities Mystery Sale

The Indians are celebrating the best fans in baseball with Fan Appreciation Weekend. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to redeem prizes. Fans who have their ticket scanned will also be eligible to win grand prizes during “Nine Innings of Winning” including concert tickets to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, an Indianapolis Zoo package, JW Marriott one-night stay and a $1,000 cash prize, among others.

Saturday, Sept. 24 – Fan Appreciation Weekend and Postgame Fireworks presented by Great Clips

The Indians are celebrating the best fans in baseball during the 2022 home finale.

