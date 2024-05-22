Indianapolis Men’s Chorus raising money for Indiana Youth Group

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indianapolis Men’s Chorus is set to host their annual IMC Gives Back concert.

IMC is dedicating this year’s concert to Indiana Youth Group.

The concert will feature several different styles of music across several different time periods.

IMC is now in it’s 34th season. Leaders chose IYG because they share similar missions.

The Indianapolis Men’s Chorus finds it imperative to give back to the community that supports us every step of the way.

The third-annual IMC Gives Back is a benefit concert to do just that.

All proceeds from this concert will be donated to a unique nonprofit organization, one that provides imperative resources and services to the greater Indianapolis area.

This year’s recipient is Indiana Youth Group.

IYG creates safer spaces to foster community and provides programming that empowers LGBTQ+ youth and magnifies their voices.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Sunday, June 2: 3PM

Tickets: $15 + $2 service fee/ticket

Doors open 45 minutes before showtime.

All seating is general admission – printed or digital tickets are required for each ticket holder; there are no will call tickets held at the box office.

Online ticket sales remain open until showtime; the onsite box office opens 1 hour before showtime but we encourage additional ticket purchases to be made online.

The IMC makes every effort to ensure accessibility at all of its performances and events. If you need specific accommodations due to a disability or otherwise, please email info@indianapolismenschorus.org

TICKET POLICIES

For information regarding exchanges, transferring your tickets to another party, ticket donations, and account credits, please email info@indianapolismenschorus.org.

Please note that there are no refunds for tickets unless the show is canceled. The show will not be canceled unless notice of travel emergency from local law enforcement is received for the day of show.

All ticket sales are final – no refunds will be given.