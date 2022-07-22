Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Public Schools to host Back to School Festival Monday

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) will welcome the start of the school year with its Back to School Festival at two locations on Monday, July 25.

The festival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at Northwest Middle School, 5525 W. 34th St., and Sankofa School of Success @ Arlington Woods, 5801 E. 30th St.

Jose Juarez, family and community engagement director, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share everything you can expect from this event.

Each school-aged child who attends with a parent/guardian will receive a backpack with school supplies (while supplies last) and free school uniforms (limited quantities and sizes, available on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last).

Important IPS back-to-school information, resources from local community partners, and other giveaways will also be distributed at the event. School IDs are not required.

IPS is also offering school immunizations and COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The event also features cheerleaders and mascots from various IPS schools.

The event is possible through the assistance of IPS’ partners: Anthem Inc., (now Elevance Health), Hensley Legal Group, and the Indianapolis Public Schools Foundation.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS.