Indianapolis welcomes comedian Aries Spears for a night of laughter

Get ready for tons of laughter as the renowned comedian Aries Spears performs in Indianapolis for a four-day comedy marathon at the Helium Comedy Club.

The comedic extravaganza kicks off tonight and promises non-stop hilarity through January 7.

A comedic luminary and a former standout on “MADtv,” Spears sets his performances with a unique perspective that spans everything from sports to current events.

With his latest special, “Aries Spears: Comedy Blueprint,” released in 2016, attendees can anticipate an evening filled with wit and humor from this seasoned performer.

Ensure you don’t miss out on this event at the Helium Comedy Club, featuring the one and only Aries Spears.

It’s bound to be a night of laughter you won’t soon forget.