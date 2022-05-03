Life.Style.Live!

Indy 500 Festival Month of May events set to kick off

The greatest Month in Indiana is here! It’s officially the month of May, and that means it will soon be time for the Indy 500!

The big day of racing is happening on May 29, and the Indy 500 Festival is hosting several events leading up to it.

Lindsay Labas, vice president of marketing and communications at 500 Festival Inc., joined us Tuesday on ‘Life.Style.Live!” to share their lineup of upcoming events.

500 FESTIVAL KICKOFF TO MAY — MAY 4, 2022 | DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS

It all starts with the 500 Festival Kickoff to May, presented by STAR Bank. This is the official beginning of the countdown to the Indy 500.

The event is packed full of festivities! The celebration begins with the arrival of the 2022 500 Festival Chevy Camaro SS Convertibles. From Indianapolis Colts Punter, Pat McAfee, to the Indy Eleven, to our most lovable mascots, you never know who will kick off the Month of May or how they’ll do it! At Kickoff to May, you can also pick up prizes from exhibitors, get photos with the #FestivalCars, and so much more!

Connor Daly will be there and will hang a street sign to officially kick off the month. Mayor Hogsett, Doug Boules (IMS president) and Bob Bryant (500 Festival president) are also expected to be there. The two grand prize winners for the kids’ coloring contest will also be announced.

ONEAMERICA 500 FESTIVAL MINI-MARATHON & MARATHON & DELTA DENTAL 500 FESTIVAL — MAY 7, 2022





30,000+ runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers, will take over the streets of downtown Indianapolis for “The Greatest Spectacle in Running,” the Indy Mini. This epic race starts in the heart of downtown Indianapolis like only we could – with an IndyCar leading off each wave. The flat, fast course is packed with thousands of the nicest volunteers you’ll ever meet and nearly 100-course entertainment acts.

What makes the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon even more special is that the course includes a lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (home of the Indy 500). As participants reach the Speedway’s Yard of Bricks, many will stop to kneel and kiss the bricks.

Registration is still available in person at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo. Online registration is no longer available.

500 FESTIVAL MINI-MARATHON EXPO – MAY 5 & 6 DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS | INDIANA CONVENTION CENTER | HALL A

The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo is the exciting start to Mini-Marathon weekend in Indianapolis! The Mini-Marathon Expo features interactive activities and exhibitors for all ages. The Expo is free and open to the public and a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy the excitement of the Mini-Marathon.

All participants (Indy Mini & 5K) are required to pick up race materials (bib/timing device, participant shirt, gear check bag) at the Expo. There is no race day packet pick-up. Race packets will not be mailed to you. You must have your bib number (found on the confirmation email you will receive in April) to receive your race packet. If you forget your bib number, you can look it up when you get to the Expo. You must have a photo ID to look up your bib number at the Expo. You may pick up a packet for a friend. Please make sure you have their bib number and a copy of their photo ID.

SALESFORCE & JPMORGAN CHASE 500 FESTIVAL KIDS’ DAY — SUNDAY MAY 15, 2022 | NOON – 4PM | DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS

Visit Indy head shots, banayote photo

Every May, the 500 Festival hosts the state’s largest free outdoor festival for kids, The Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day! It’s an Indy 500 celebration that’s sized for kids. With interactive, educational displays in a carnival-like atmosphere, Kids’ Day gives children the opportunity to stretch their minds and their muscles. You don’t want to miss this fun family opportunity!

At Kids’ Day you can: participate in drumming workshops, learn Bollywood-style dancing, paint and take home your very own masterpiece, race mini cars, make sashes with the 500 Festival Princesses, and so much more! Kids can conquer the 500 Festival Fitness Zone & Obstacle Course, presented by St. Vincent Sports Performance. There will also be entertainment at the Kids’ Day Stage, with performances for all interests.

SALESFORCE & JPMORGAN CHASE 500 FESTIVAL ROOKIE RUN — SUNDAY, MAY 15, 2022





The 500 Festival brings its community celebration of the Indianapolis 500 to Indiana families at the Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run. Part of Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day, this non-competitive fun run is designed just for children ages 3 – 10. It is a great way to introduce kids to the basics of running and enjoy the excitement of a race – including the start and finish line production, a massive cheering section, a trip through runner’s service and the occasional celebrity sighting.

The Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run takes place in downtown Indianapolis, one block north of Monument Circle at Ohio and Meridian streets. Run distances are set based upon a child’s age and all participants will receive a goodie bag, a participant bib, and a finisher’s medal – just like the Indy Mini participants!

The 500 Festival is still seeking volunteers to fill positions as part of the 2022 500 Festival Volunteer Program, presented by Citizens Energy Group.

Full event lineup:

MAY 4, 2022 500 Festival Kickoff to May, pres. by STAR Bank

MAY 7, 2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

MAY 7, 2022 Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K

MAY 15, 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day

MAY 15, 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run

MAY 21, 2022 Breakfast at the Brickyard, presented by Midwestern Engineers, Inc.

MAY 26, 2022 The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service

MAY 28, 2022 AES 500 Festival Parade

MAY 29, 2022 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

About the 500 Festival:

Founded in 1957, the 500 Festival is a not-for-profit organization that produces more than 50 life-enriching events and programs while celebrating the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500® and fostering a positive impact on the city of Indianapolis and state of Indiana. One of the largest festivals in the nation, each year more than half a million people attend an event or program produced by the 500 Festival. Since its founding, the 500 Festival has contributed more than $500 million in economic value to Indianapolis.

To learn more about the 500 Festival, please visit 500festival.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDY 500 FESTIVAL.