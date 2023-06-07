Indy Broadway presents ‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations’

Broadway in Indianapolis is excited to announce that tickets are now on sale for the Broadway sensation “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations.”

This electrifying musical can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-982-2787. For groups of 10 or more, there is a dedicated hotline at 317-632-5183.

“Ain’t Too Proud” features the Grammy® winning songs and Tony® winning moves that chronicle The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Known for their iconic dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, The Temptations dominated the charts with an impressive 42 Top Ten Hits, 14 of which reached number one. In 2017, Billboard Magazine recognized them as the greatest R&B group of all time.

The musical delves into the history of The Temptations, from their formation and meteoric rise to the internal conflicts and personal struggles that threatened to tear the group apart during a time of civil unrest in the United States. This gripping story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the timeless beats of The Temptations’ cherished hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” among many others.

After achieving record-breaking success at esteemed venues such as Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre, and Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre, “Ain’t Too Proud” premiered on Broadway in March 2019. It continued to captivate audiences, selling out shows and breaking the box office record at the Imperial Theatre.

The production boasts an impressive creative team, including Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, two-time Tony Award® winner Des McAnuff as director, and Tony Award-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo. With stunning scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, and lighting design by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, this dazzling production brings the untold story of The Temptations to audiences across the country.