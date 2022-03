Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: How to get your dog to stop whining

Whining dogs A dog who whines can mean a few things, but this is not a behavior you want to encourage, especially if you want it to stop.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us Tuesday with some advice for Nicole Clark-Erickson, owner of Inga the “whiny” dog.

Tips:

Don’t reward whining.

Disconnect verbally and vocally.

Address whining if intense.

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDY DOG WHISPERER.