Indy Dog Whisperer: How to heal after losing a pet dog

by: Tierra Carpenter
You may recognize Brian Calvert and Dixie the Praying Dog from the Amazon Prime Show, “The Pack.”

Dixie is a therapy dog who brings positivity to the lives of kids, veterans and more.

Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” they joined us alongside Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, to discuss the tragic fire that claimed the lives of three of Calvert’s dogs many years ago, how he healed from that, found space in his heart to love another dog, and use them to bring joy into the lives of others.

