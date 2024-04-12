Indy Dog Whisperer: Three questions to ask before you get a puppy

Considering welcoming a puppy into your life? Nathan Lowe, Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us to share what to expect when committing to a furry friend.

Consider the potential frustrations: the shredded belongings, the indoor accidents, the incessant nipping.

Amidst these challenges, there is an opportunity for growth, both for you and your furry companion.

Embracing this temporary inconvenience could pave the way for a well-mannered and well-adjusted dog, with the investment of time and diligent training.

If you have doubts about your ability to offer an ideal life for a puppy, perhaps there lies another path – that of adopting a shelter dog.

Through foster-to-adopt programs, they could provide a second chance to a dog in need, offering not just a home, but love, care, and stability.

So, if you’re nervous while considering welcoming a furry friend into your home whether it’s a puppy or from a shelter, the Indy Dog Whisperer has you covered.

