Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips for exercising with your dog

Exercise is extremely important for both people and pets, and one way to make it fun for the both of you is to work out together.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with News 8’s Drew Blair to share how to share the best way to team up with your pet when it comes to fitness.

1. Benefits of exercise for people

– can alleviate depression

– helps prevent cardiovascular disease

– reduces risk of osteoporosis

2. Benefits of exercise for dogs

– satisfies “nose hunger”/desire for adventure

– helps regulate weight

– alleviates boredom

3. Tips for team exercise with your dog

– use proper equipment

– dogs prefer “adventurous” activities such as hikes/vigorous exploration

– use caution on hot days

– be alert to confrontation by other dogs