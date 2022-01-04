Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: What dogs need ‘more’ of in 2022

“More” is the keyword for dogs going into 2022. Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us today to share how to improve their lives and behavior in the new year.

1. More Peace

– Model the energy you want from your dog

– Foster harmony between your dog and other people/dogs

2. More Adventure

– Off-trail exploration is preferred

– Invite your dog’s nose to investigate things

3. More Respect

– Be the leader your dog needs you to be

– Respect your dog’s unique culture and needs

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.