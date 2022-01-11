Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: What to do if your dog has separation anxiety

by: Tierra Carpenter
Does it ruin your dog’s day when you leave for work in the morning? Do they bark incessantly when you put them in their crate?

Separation anxiety is a real thing and more common than you may know.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us this morning with a look at some solutions.

What it is..what you can do about it!

1.  Separation Anxiety: Why Does My Dog Get Anxious When I Leave?

     –  Potential kennel anxiety

     –  Dramatic goodbye rituals

     –  Perceived need to monitor you

2.  How Can I Help My Dog Manage Separation Anxiety?

     –  Gate off of large, windowed room vs. kennel confinement

     –  Leave the house calmly

     –  Consider doggy daycare

     –  Become an authority figure in your dog’s eyes

     –  Leave something for your dog to do

     –  Play soothing background sounds

     –  Consider a second dog

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.

