Indy R&B artist Young Juan performs ‘I Wanna Know’

Indianapolis-raised R&B artist DeJuan Davie goes by the stage name Young Juan.

Young Juan performs sophisticated urban music, blues-based with sometimes humorous lyrics and upbeat rhythms.

His music can be traced to the earliest rhythm and blues traditions born in Los Angeles.

Young Juan is set to release a new single called, “From the Heart” on May 20.

For more information visit:

Instagram: TheOfficial.YJ