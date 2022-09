Life.Style.Live!

Indy Roof Company matches $10,000 raised for Shelbyville Animal Shelter from ‘Tats 4 Tails’ fundraiser

For more information, click here and visit:

petfinder.com/member/us/in/shelbyville/shelbyville-shelby-co-animal-shelter-in98/

stagelefttattoos.com

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INDY ROOF COMPANY.