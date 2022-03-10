Life.Style.Live!

IndyFringe presents ‘Lady Bits! – Improv and Sketch Comedy Show’

An improv and sketch comedy show celebrating women in comedy is happening this weekend!

IndyFringe is presenting a show called, “Lady Bits,” and comedians Callie Burk-Hartz and Kelsey VanVoorst joined us today to share more about it and to give a preview of the show.

Description:

It’s ladies… doing bits! What did you think it was?

12 hilarious women bring laughter and levity to women’s history month through a mix of improv, sketch comedy, and stand-up! Don’t miss this energetic comedy show conceived by Callie Burke-Hartz and including other notable Fringe regulars like Tracy Herring, Kelsey VanVoorst, and Paige Scott. Produced by emerging theatre group, Betty Rage Productions, which focuses on work that features and elevates the voices of women.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit indyfringe.org/LadyBits.