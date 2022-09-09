Life.Style.Live!

Jazz Musician Pavel, wife Ivonne demonstrate how to cook with raclette grill, mix Sugar Cane Mojito

Have you ever heard of a raclette grill? They’re popular in Switzerland and great for entertaining!

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with his wife Ivonne Blanco to show us how simple it is to use one. They also shared the recipe for a Classic Mojito using sugar canes as garnish.

Classic Mojito Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

Sugar cane sticks for garnish

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

6 mint leaves plus more for garnish

2 ounces Cuban white rum room temperature

4 ounces Club soda

Ice cubes

Lime slices for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a highball glass, add the sugar, sugar cane to taste and lime juice. Gently stir until the sugar is dissolved.

Add the mint leaves to the bottom of the glass. Gently muddle the mint leaves with a muddler until the mint leaves release their oils (you’ll smell it!).

Pour in the white rum and stir to combine with the lime, sugar, and mint.

Fill the glass with ice then top off the drink with club soda.

Garnish with mint sprigs and lime wedges/slices.

