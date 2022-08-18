Life.Style.Live!

Jeremiah Cosner performs ‘Get There When I Can,’ ‘Home,’ announces upcoming show dates

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Singer-songwriter Jeremiah Cosner stopped “Life.Style.Live!” to debut his new song “Get There When I Can” and to perform one of our favorites, “Home.”

You can see Cosner perform live Saturday, September 10 at Feinsteins in the Hotel Carmichael and Sunday, September 18 at Carmel Porch Fest.

He recently recorded “Get There When I Can” at The Round Table Recording Studio here locally in Broad Ripple. 

Cosner says he’s always looking to play more live, local music venues and festivals around Indiana so that he can continue to spread a positive message as a singer-songwriter with original music.   

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/jeremiahcosner

instagram.com/jeremiahcosner

