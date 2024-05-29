Kendra Thornton: Plan a relaxing summer vacation

For those who haven’t planned their summer getaway yet, it’s time to act. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and popular destinations are filling up quickly.

Luckily, help is available from Kendra Thornton, a renowned travel expert who has been seen on major TV networks.

Kendra knows it’s still possible to organize a fantastic family trip that combines arts, culture, nature, history, and beautiful beaches.

As the owner of “Royal Travel & Tours” and a mother of three, Kendra will also suggest easy-to-reach getaways, including vibrant cities like The Palm Beaches and Sarasota.

Here’s what Kendra’s Sunshine State inspiration will cover:

Summer Escapades: Discover unique Florida experiences exclusive to summertime. Explore Sarasota’s culinary scene and learn about the beloved sea turtles of The Palm Beaches. Beat the Heat: Enjoy various outdoor activities under the Florida sun, from relaxing on beaches to exploring mangrove tunnels and reefs through snorkeling, kayaking, and swimming. Family-Friendly Adventures: Florida offers attractions for everyone, from circus and lighthouse museums to outdoor adventures, ensuring something is exciting for every member of the family.

