Kentucky Derby food & cocktails with Peterson’s Steakhouse & Jeptha Creed

This is a partnership made in Kentucky Derby heaven!

Jeptha Creed Distillery located in Shelbyville, Kentucky is paired up with Peterson’s Steakhouse located in Fishers to share with you a couple of recipes and cocktails perfect for Derby day that you can prepare at home.

Mike Stone, sales manager of Jeptha Creed Distillery, and Chef Dave Foegley, executive chef with Peterson’s Steakhouse, joined us today to prepare the Traditional Mint Julep cocktail, Hot Streak cocktail, Shrimp Vodka on Bucatini and Hooray Pie.

Traditional Mint Julep

Ingredients:

2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Straight Bourbon

.75oz Mint Simple Syrup

2 dashes Molasses bitters

2 Mint Sprigs

Crushed Ice

Directions:

Add simple syrup and mint leaves to a glass. Muddle leaves until they break down. Fill glass with crushed ice, and then pour in the bourbon. Use a spoon to stir the cocktail gentle to combine. Top with more crushed ice. Garnish with mint sprig.

HOT STREAK

Ingredients:

1.5oz Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka

.5oz Lemon Juice

.5 cup Ginger Beer

Dash Celery Bitters or Celery Salt

Lemon wedges

Olives

Directions:

Pour vodka and lemon juice into a copper mug; add ice and ginger beer with a dash of Celery Bitters. Stir to combine. *Bowtie Garnish – Cut the lemon slice into wedge-shaped triangles and slide onto toothpick skin first. Then slide olive to touch lemon wedge. Lastly, add a second wedge inside first to create a garnish bowtie.

Shrimp Vodka on Bucatini

Ingredients:

Jeptha Creed Hot Pepper Vodka Sauce

2 tbs olive oil

1, medium onion (diced)

3, clove garlic minced

Pinch of red pepper flakes

½ tsp Kosher salt

1 tbs minced basil

1/4 cup sundried tomatoes

14 ½ oz can peeled tomato

¼ cup white wine

¼ cup Jeptha Creed hot pepper vodka

1 ½ cups heavy cream

2oz Parmesan Reggiano grated

Directions:

In a large saucepan over medium heat. Add oil onions and garlic. Saute’ for 2minutes stirring often Add white wine and Vodka, deglaze pan and reduce over medium heat by ½. Stir in peeled tomatoes and sundried tomatoes. Stir in heavy cream, salt, red pepper. Simmer until thickened about 5-10 minutes. Stir in parmesan cheese. Remove from the heat. Puree with a handheld Beurre mixer until smooth.

Toss the sauce with 1 box of cooked pasta (no oil added to the water, just salt). Divide into 4 bowls and garnish with basil and more parmesan cheese.

Hooray Pie

Jeptha Creed Bloody Butcher Corn Bourbon Pie

1 deep-dish 9-inch pie crust thawed and edges fluted

1 ½ cups chopped pecans

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup corn syrup

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup demerara sugar

4 lg eggs lightly beaten

¼ cup melted butter

2TBS All Purpose flour

2 tbs Jeptha Creed Bourbon

2 tsp Vanilla bean Paste

½ tsp kosher salt

Preheat oven to 325

Directions:

Sprinkle pecans and chocolate chips over the pie shell

Whisk together corn syrup, brown sugar and demerara in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved.

Whisk eggs, butter, flour bourbon vanilla and salt in a heat-proof bowl. Slowly pour 1/3 of the syrup mixture into the egg mixture. Whisk constantly until incorporated. Add remaining syrup and whisk until smooth.

Pour syrup/egg mixture over the pecans and chocolate in the shell.

Bake at 325 45-50 minutes. The pie will be somewhat jiggly. Remove oven and cool to room temperature.

For more information:

jepthacreed.com

petersonsrestaurant.com