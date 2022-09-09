Life.Style.Live!

Kidstruction, fun construction event for kids happens in Indy Saturday

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Kidstruction is a family-friendly event that offers an exciting glimpse into the construction industry while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the impact that they’re making across our nation.

Ride-on equipment demonstrations, equipment photo opportunities, games, activities, crafts, music and food for purchase.

Natalie Bussell, vice president of Payroll at IES, and Stephanie Dillon, area manager for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – ALSAC, joined us us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

At Kidstruction kids will learn the important role construction plays in our world and get the opportunity to use real tools, materials and heavy equipment under the strict guidance of construction professionals.

For more information, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

15-year-old arrested for armed robbery at southern Indiana high school football game

Indiana News /

‘Person of interest’ in Lafayette murder case found in Arkansas

Crime Watch 8 /

Social media ministry empowers women, men to love themselves

All Indiana /

 Today’s Tasty Takeout: The Groovy Cat Cafe

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.