Kidstruction, fun construction event for kids happens in Indy Saturday

Kidstruction is a family-friendly event that offers an exciting glimpse into the construction industry while supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the impact that they’re making across our nation.

Ride-on equipment demonstrations, equipment photo opportunities, games, activities, crafts, music and food for purchase.

Natalie Bussell, vice president of Payroll at IES, and Stephanie Dillon, area manager for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – ALSAC, joined us us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this event.

At Kidstruction kids will learn the important role construction plays in our world and get the opportunity to use real tools, materials and heavy equipment under the strict guidance of construction professionals.

