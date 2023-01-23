Life.Style.Live!

Kiger’s Artisan Soapery makes homemade vegan soaps

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

Amber Kiger, owner of Kiger’s Artisan Soapery, introduced us to her homemade soaps today! Her soaps are geared towards people with sensitive skin, and they are vegan and sustainable.

A resident of Sheridan, Indiana, Amber started making soap as a hobby that quickly became a passion. Her soaps range from whiskey infused to breast milk soap and now she is planning on making IPA and wine infused soaps.

Kiger’s Artisan Soapery products can be found at the Sheridan Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, Westfield Farmers Market and online. Kiger is proud to part of Indiana Grown. 

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

M&M’s says it’s taking a ‘pause’ from polarizing spokescandies

Entertainment /

US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch

International /

Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on ‘Home Improvement’ set

Entertainment /

Purdue back at No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama right behind

College Basketball /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.