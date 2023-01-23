Life.Style.Live!

Kiger’s Artisan Soapery makes homemade vegan soaps

Amber Kiger, owner of Kiger’s Artisan Soapery, introduced us to her homemade soaps today! Her soaps are geared towards people with sensitive skin, and they are vegan and sustainable.

A resident of Sheridan, Indiana, Amber started making soap as a hobby that quickly became a passion. Her soaps range from whiskey infused to breast milk soap and now she is planning on making IPA and wine infused soaps.

Kiger’s Artisan Soapery products can be found at the Sheridan Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, Westfield Farmers Market and online. Kiger is proud to part of Indiana Grown.