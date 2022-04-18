LandProz specializes in agricultural, recreational real estate across Midwest

At LandProz, their team of brokers, auctioneers and farmland managers specialize in cropland, hunting properties, land auctions and farm management across the Midwest, and their total sales span over 208,000 acres!
Andrew Fansler, partner and president of LandProz, joined us Monday to share what you need to know about their Indiana team and what they do.
About the LandProz Indiana Team:
- Currently 10 team members and growing, that all have had grain production, livestock production and hunting experience.
- Professional
- Understanding of all situations
- Want to reach the goal set by their clients
- Some members with banking and legal experience.
- Home office in Shelbyville, IN.
- We can operate anywhere in Indiana
- Landproz offers in-person and online land auctions.
- Many listings and other land transactions
Typical LandProz Clients Include:
- Retiring Farmers
- Family Trusts
- Farmers wanting to expand their owned acres
- Investors who are wanting to put money into a low-risk investment
- Farmers who own land near the city and need to trade for other farmland will continue to keep farming using the 1031 tax exchange laws
- Landowners who need Farm Management
How a land auction works:
- Work with the team to develop a best practice for the auction type
- Decide on a date, time, and location for the auction to be held
- Develop and order the marketing flyers, booklets, signage, social media post, and postcards
- Market the property, mail out post cards to local owners, social media post, advertise property on land websites like the following:
- LandProz website
- Land Watch
- Lands of America
- Farm and Ranch
- Acre Value
- Host the auction
- Greet bidders, answer questions
- Establish selling price, both on the floor and online
- Sign purchase agreements
- Send documents to title company to prepare for closing
- Close the transaction through the third-party title company
- Most deals start to finish in 60 days
For more information visit or call:
812-662-3276
