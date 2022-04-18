Life.Style.Live!

LandProz specializes in agricultural, recreational real estate across Midwest

At LandProz, their team of brokers, auctioneers and farmland managers specialize in cropland, hunting properties, land auctions and farm management across the Midwest, and their total sales span over 208,000 acres!

Andrew Fansler, partner and president of LandProz, joined us Monday to share what you need to know about their Indiana team and what they do.

About the LandProz Indiana Team:

Currently 10 team members and growing, that all have had grain production, livestock production and hunting experience.

Professional

Understanding of all situations

Want to reach the goal set by their clients

Some members with banking and legal experience.

Home office in Shelbyville, IN.

We can operate anywhere in Indiana

Landproz offers in-person and online land auctions.

Many listings and other land transactions

Typical LandProz Clients Include:

Retiring Farmers

Family Trusts

Farmers wanting to expand their owned acres

Investors who are wanting to put money into a low-risk investment

Farmers who own land near the city and need to trade for other farmland will continue to keep farming using the 1031 tax exchange laws

Landowners who need Farm Management

How a land auction works:

Work with the team to develop a best practice for the auction type

Decide on a date, time, and location for the auction to be held

Develop and order the marketing flyers, booklets, signage, social media post, and postcards

Market the property, mail out post cards to local owners, social media post, advertise property on land websites like the following: LandProz website Land Watch Lands of America Farm and Ranch Acre Value Host the auction Greet bidders, answer questions Establish selling price, both on the floor and online Sign purchase agreements Send documents to title company to prepare for closing Close the transaction through the third-party title company Most deals start to finish in 60 days



For more information visit or call:

landproz.com

facebook.com/LandProz

812-662-3276

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LANDPROZ.