LCS Keeping your home comfortable & clean for the Holidays!

It can get quite warm in the home when hosting a big group! Renee Lucas, owner of LCS Heating and Cooling, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with tips to keep it comfortable inside:
- Turn the thermostat down a few degrees a few hours before people arrive.
- Take it off a program and put it on a “hold” for the day
- Use crock pots or instapots over the oven
- Turn on ceiling fans and/or open a window
- Do not turn on the air conditioner! Running the a/c when it’s cold outside is hard on the compressor
We all want to stay healthy throughout the holidays as well. Here are tips to keep it clean:
- Wipe down kitchen counters throughout the day
- Change the filter
- Invest in a whole-home air cleaner to clean the air throughout the entire home
