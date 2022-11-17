Life.Style.Live!

LCS Keeping your home comfortable & clean for the Holidays!

It can get quite warm in the home when hosting a big group! Renee Lucas, owner of LCS Heating and Cooling, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” with tips to keep it comfortable inside:

Turn the thermostat down a few degrees a few hours before people arrive.

Take it off a program and put it on a “hold” for the day

Use crock pots or instapots over the oven

Turn on ceiling fans and/or open a window

Do not turn on the air conditioner! Running the a/c when it’s cold outside is hard on the compressor

We all want to stay healthy throughout the holidays as well. Here are tips to keep it clean:

Wipe down kitchen counters throughout the day

Change the filter

Invest in a whole-home air cleaner to clean the air throughout the entire home

