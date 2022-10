Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ October 5, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Conner Prairie — Headless Horseman

Connerprairie.org

Facebook.com/ConnerPrairie

Instagram/ConnerPrairie

Mixologist Brett Butler

thealcomyexperience.com

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis – Haunted House

childrensmuseum.org/haunted-house

Fire Prevention Week

CloseYourDoor.org

Nathaniel Nolan – fitness TikTok star

tiktok.com/@xpmovement

Kids Allowance

howmoneyworks.com