Life.Style.Live!

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ September 13, 2022

You can find more from all of today’s “Life.Style.Live!” guests at the links below:

Gutter Helmet

800-5-HELMET

GutterHelmetINDY.com

Carmel on Canvas

carmelartsanddesign.com/features/carmel_on_canvas/schedule.htm

Chicken Scratch Restaurant

chickenscratchindy.com

Josh Kaufman Singer/Songwriter

facebook.com/thisisjoshkaufman

joshkaufmanmusic.com

Rachael Ray Show

rachaelrayshow.com

Be Cool! 8-year-old Lincoln

yourecool.net

Facebook: facebook.com/yourecoolbylk