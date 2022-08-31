Life.Style.Live! Recipes

Recipes you can make using St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade

Who knew St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade could be used in so many ways?

Tyler Gillespie, regional field specialist of St. Elmo Steak House, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few dishes you can prepare using this special sauce.

Vinaigrette Marinated Chicken

Before firing up the grill, marinate bone-in or boneless chicken breasts for 30 minutes for 2 hours in St. Elmo vinaigrette.

The result, deliciously juicy chicken with vibrant flavor!

Steak House Wedge Salad

Ingredients:

1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into 4 wedges

1 c. grape tomatoes, halved

8 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

4 tbsp. blue cheese, crumbled

½ c. St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing

Directions:

Cut lettuce into 4 wedges and place in a chilled vessel.

Right before serving dress wedge with chilled Vinaigrette.

Top with bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles.

Vinaigrette Cole Slaw

Ingredients:

1 16oz bag of undressed cole slaw cabbage

1/3-1/2 c of St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing

Directions:

Place slaw mix into a large bowl – add dressing, toss to combine

Serve on top of Root Beer Glaze Sliders or as a side. Enjoy!

