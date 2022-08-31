Life.Style.Live! Recipes

Recipes you can make using St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Who knew St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade could be used in so many ways?

Tyler Gillespie, regional field specialist of St. Elmo Steak House, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few dishes you can prepare using this special sauce.

Vinaigrette Marinated Chicken 

Before firing up the grill, marinate bone-in or boneless chicken breasts for 30 minutes for 2 hours in St. Elmo vinaigrette.

The result, deliciously juicy chicken with vibrant flavor! 

Steak House Wedge Salad 

Ingredients:

  • 1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into 4 wedges 
  • 1 c. grape tomatoes, halved 
  • 8 strips cooked bacon, crumbled 
  • 4 tbsp. blue cheese, crumbled 
  • ½ c. St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing 

Directions:

Cut lettuce into 4 wedges and place in a chilled vessel. 

Right before serving dress wedge with chilled Vinaigrette. 

Top with bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles. 

Vinaigrette Cole Slaw 

Ingredients:

  • 1 16oz bag of undressed cole slaw cabbage 
  • 1/3-1/2 c of St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing 

Directions:

Place slaw mix into a large bowl – add dressing, toss to combine 

Serve on top of Root Beer Glaze Sliders or as a side. Enjoy!

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook: @stelmosteakhouse 

Instagram: @stelmofoods 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana reports 9,762 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in previous week

Coronavirus /

Police find bodies of man, woman in Fishers home

Crime Watch 8 /

Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works

I-Team 8 /

Parts of Monon Trail temporarily closing for maintenance this Friday

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.