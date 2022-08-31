Recipes you can make using St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade

Who knew St. Elmo Steak House’s Vinaigrette salad dressing & marinade could be used in so many ways?
Tyler Gillespie, regional field specialist of St. Elmo Steak House, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a few dishes you can prepare using this special sauce.
Vinaigrette Marinated Chicken
Before firing up the grill, marinate bone-in or boneless chicken breasts for 30 minutes for 2 hours in St. Elmo vinaigrette.
The result, deliciously juicy chicken with vibrant flavor!
Steak House Wedge Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 head iceberg lettuce, cut into 4 wedges
- 1 c. grape tomatoes, halved
- 8 strips cooked bacon, crumbled
- 4 tbsp. blue cheese, crumbled
- ½ c. St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing
Directions:
Cut lettuce into 4 wedges and place in a chilled vessel.
Right before serving dress wedge with chilled Vinaigrette.
Top with bacon, tomatoes and blue cheese crumbles.
Vinaigrette Cole Slaw
Ingredients:
- 1 16oz bag of undressed cole slaw cabbage
- 1/3-1/2 c of St. Elmo Vinaigrette dressing
Directions:
Place slaw mix into a large bowl – add dressing, toss to combine
Serve on top of Root Beer Glaze Sliders or as a side. Enjoy!
For more information, click here and visit:
Facebook: @stelmosteakhouse
Instagram: @stelmofoods