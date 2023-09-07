Score big with these tailgating recipes for football season

Football season is here, and that means it’s time to fire up the grill and get ready for some epic tailgating parties. Whether you’re cheering for your favorite team at the stadium or hosting a watch party at home, these tailgating tips are sure to make you the MVP of the snack game. In our first segment, we bring you the ultimate comfort food: Garage Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese. With a creamy, beer-infused sauce and plenty of cheese, it’s a touchdown for your taste buds. And in segment two, we’ve got a crowd-pleaser that’s perfect for dipping: Southern Recipe Small Batch Beer Cheese Fondue served with crispy pork rinds. Get ready to elevate your tailgating experience with these delicious beer and snack pairings that will have your guests cheering for more!

Garage Beer Cheese Mac N Cheese

Ingredients:

● 1 lb. pasta

● 3 Tbsp. butter

● 2/3 cup of classic Garage Beer

● 1 and 1/3 cups milk

● 2.5 cups of cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. In a large pot, boil water and add pasta. Cook until al dente, and drain and set pasta aside.

2. Put pasta back in the pot over medium heat. Add butter, flour, beer and milk. Stir for 8 minutes until all melted and mixed.

3. Remove from heat and add cheese. Mix and enjoy!

Southern Recipe Small Batch Beer Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

· 1 bag Southern Recipe Small Batch Pork Rinds for dipping

· 3 Tbsp. butter

· 3 Tbsp. flour

· 3⁄4 cup beer

· 1 cup milk

· 1⁄2 tsp. garlic powder

· 1/2 tsp. onion powder

· 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

· 1 cup white cheddar cheese, shredded

· 1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

· 1 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. In a large pot, melt the butter, then whisk in the flour to create a roux (tip: this will thicken the sauce).

2. Pour in the beer and milk and cook over medium heat until thick; constantly whisk so the bottom of the pot will not burn and the sauce is smooth without clumps.

3. Remove the pot from the heat and stir in the cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt.

4. Serve hot in a small bowl on your snack platter