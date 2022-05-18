Life.Style.Live!

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria showcases variety of options ahead of National Pizza Party Day, set to open new Indiana locations

National Pizza Party Day is coming up on Friday, May 20, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with famous Chicago Deep Dish pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria!

Pete Conway, market manager of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to showcase the many pizzas they have to offer From Deep Dish to Thin Crust and to discuss their upcoming restaurant openings.

They also have frozen pizzas you can store in the freezer and cook at home so you can be sure to never go without a tasty slice of the best pizza around, and Lou Malnati’s caters so you can enjoy them at your next event.

Lou Malnati’s is excited to open a Greenwood restaurant this summer located on State Road 135 just south of Smith Valley Rd. which will offer carryout, delivery, and drop-off catering services.

They will also open a restaurant in Avon this fall, which will offer carryout, delivery, and drop-off catering services. The store will be located on U.S. Highway 36 in the Harvest Landing shopping center adjacent to Costco.

These new locations will make the fourth and fifth Central Indiana Lou Malnati’s stores to open.







Lou Malnati’s Background:

Lou Malnati’s is considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza.

Lou Malnati’s recently opened their third Central Indiana location in Broad Ripple adjacent to the Fresh Thyme Market and north of the Canal.

This is their first full-service restaurant and bar in Indy with dine-in, carryout and delivery service

The Broad Ripple pizzeria joins carryout and delivery locations that opened on W. 86th St. in March 2021 and Carmel in October 2020.

The new restaurant in Broad Ripple includes a dining room, full-service bar and outdoor patio with generous seating. It also features a separate entry for carryout with ample parking.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria:

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support the local communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are over 70 locations in the Chicagoland area, Arizona, Indiana and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. The Passion Runs Deep.

