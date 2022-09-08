Life.Style.Live!

Love Thy Neighborhood Awards to celebrate people transforming Central Indiana neighborhoods, air on WISH-TV Sunday

LISC Indianapolis started the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to celebrate people and organizations that are transforming their neighborhoods, the community game changers that are making a difference.

The 6th Annual Love Thy Neighborhoods Awards air on WISH-TV on Sunday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

They want to tell the inspiring stories that happen behind the scenes and that don’t always have a platform.

Each category winner is awarded $2,500 in unrestricted funds to help further their mission.

Dr. David Hampton, executive director of LISC Indianapolis, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how these awards started, the stories behind a few of the finalists, what the word “Love” in the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards stands for and more.

The “Love” in the award’s title is an acronym. Love stands for the four categories of Awards:

Livability – which includes access to art, nature, and recreation

Opportunity – creating quality jobs and building human capital

Vitality – Providing affordable and quality housing options

Education – which encompasses K-12 education, as well as workforce development

This year’s finalists include:

Belmont Beach – a grassroots Haughville community initiative that reclaims the story of a segregated swimming hole along the White River.

St’artup317 – a creative space-making program that matches start-ups and artists, with prime vacant and under-utilized properties.

Racial Equity Institute – the powerful work here is led by Dr. Pat Payne with IPS. They provide staff training to elevate understanding and improve student outcomes by eliminating racial disparity.

All 12 finalists are doing outstanding work making their neighborhoods a more inclusive and resilient place and we’re looking forward to telling their stories on Sunday at the Awards program.

For more information about the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards and LISC Indianapolis, click here.

