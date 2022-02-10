Life.Style.Live!

LoveFest concert features Keith Sweat, Tank, SWV, 112, more — opening act Alaina Renae gives preview performance

by: Tierra Carpenter
“LoveFest” is one of the biggest R & B urban concerts for Valentine’s Day weekend! The concert features Keith Sweat, Tank, SWV, 112 and Rude Boys.

Geno Shelton, concert promoter, joined us today to share what makes this concert so special for Indy.

The opening acts include Damon Karl and Alaina Renae.

Renae gave us a preview of this weekend’s show by performing her song, “Showstopper.”

“LoveFest” is taking place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, February 11 at 7 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Enter to win two VIP tickets here.

For more information on Alaina Renae visit:

Facebook.com/Alainarenaemusic

Instagram.com/alainarenaemusic

