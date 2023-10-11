Lyfe Aesthetics & MedSpa teaches us the benefits of PRF Facials

Acne Scars. Wrinkles. Inflammatory skin conditions.

If you have any of these, a Plasma Rich Fibrin facial, or PRF, could be a gamechanger in your life. You may wonder, though, what does a facial like this entail and how does it work?

Amber took a trip to Lyfe Aesthetics & MedSpa in Indy and visited Dr. Caroline to learn more about the benefits, the process and whether the facial could benefit you!

Lyfe 360° Facial with Platelet-Rich Fibrin

This is a holistic, medium-depth facial treatment that combines microneedling with the healing properties of platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF). Your face will be numbed with a topical anesthetic to make the treatment painless while your blood is drawn and processed through the EZPRF centrifuge to extract PRF which is applied directly to the surface of your skin with microneedling for regeneration and repair, it can also be injected to affected areas after microneedling.

As Dr. Caroline writes, “This is an amazing holistic alternative to laser skin resurfacing– a great way for people with autoimmune concerns to tackle fine lines and wrinkles without having to be treated with Botox.”

To learn more, visit: