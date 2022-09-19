Life.Style.Live!

Master Chef Junior Live Tour comes to Indy this week

The 2022 “MasterChef Junior Live! Tour” is set to make a stop in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall on Thursday, September 22.

Liya Chu, “MasterChef Junior” season 8 champion, joined us Monday “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss her win and upcoming tour visiting Indy.

The “2022 MasterChef Junior Live!” tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. It features mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone.

Whether you’re a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 “MasterChef Junior Live!” tour is fun for all ages.

