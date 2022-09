Life.Style.Live!

Master Gardener says it’s time to switch out summer pots, bring out mums

It is time to change out those summer pots and window boxes!

Master Gardener Carrie Petty says don’t throw everything out at once though. Just remove a few annuals and pop in a little color with new fall Mums.

She also adds pumpkins to her pops.

