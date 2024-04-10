Matchmaker Patti Stanger shares dating advice, more about new show

She calls herself the ultimate love guru!

Patti Stanger, AKA The Matchmaker, is back with a new dating show on the CW, but this time, she has a new partner!

On today’s Life. Style. Live!, Patti gives us the scoop on all things love!

ABOUT

In The CW’s highly anticipated new dating show PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER, the ultimate love guru, Patti Stanger, is back and doing the things she does best: helping people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. But this time, Patti has a new partner – “The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is joining her to tackle some of her most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode will feature two clients desperate to find love, with Patti and Nick pushing them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and in the end, emerge ready to find the one. These are all real dates, real people, real matches…and real love! From The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Mainstay Entertainment, and Patti Stanger Productions, PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Patti Stanger, and Rob Lee, with Thomas Kelly serving as showrunner and executive producer.