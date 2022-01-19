Life.Style.Live!

Melting Pot Indy prepares cheddar cheese fondue, s’mores chocolate fondue

To make February the most romantic month ever, Melting Pot is giving you 28 days to get it right!

Jordan Chang, Melting Pot fondue expert, joined us today and shared how to make a romance-infused meal of fondue favorites at home.

At Melting Pot’s Indianapolis restaurant, they have a special Valentine’s menu available starting Feb. 12 through Feb. 14 (and if you didn’t already notice The Big Game happens the day before Valentine’s Day this year) which includes four courses of the best fondue in town including premium cheeses, amazing entrées and delicious chocolate ($99 per person).







Here’s more from their team:

Galentine’s:

Valentine’s isn’t just about couples, it’s about love – including the love for your besties! Make Galentine’s extra special this year with our Galentine’s Event, February 2 and February 9—because nothing says friendship quite like sharing a pot of fondue!

Enjoy three courses: creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and chocolate fondue for just $26.95/person. (Our cheese & chocolate courses come with enhanced dippers!) Or make it a four-course meal with a petite entrée for $36.95/person.

Or come out on a Wednesday for our Best Fondue Friends Forever 3-course menu!

Thursdate:

Busy on Valentine’s Day? No worries! You can celebrate your special someone at Melting Pot all February long or make it a date with Thursdate® on Thursdays and we’ll help set the mood with rose petals and candles on your table.

For more information visit, meltingpot.com/indianapolis-in.