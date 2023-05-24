Memorial Day cocktails with Alcomy LLC’s Brett Butler

Joining us on the show this morning is Brett Butler, a skilled mixologist from Alcomy LLC, who will be sharing some exciting Memorial Day cocktail recipes.

Butler has prepared two delicious drinks for the occasion: a Spring blackberry lavender mojito and a patriotic red, white, and blue layered drink called “Stars and Stripes.”

The first cocktail, the Spring blackberry lavender mojito, combines the refreshing flavors of blackberry and lavender, perfect for the spring season. This unique twist on the classic mojito is sure to impress your guests and elevate your Memorial Day celebration.

The second cocktail, “Stars and Stripes,” is a visually stunning layered drink that embodies the patriotic spirit of Memorial Day. With its red, white, and blue layers, it’s not only a tasty beverage but also a beautiful addition to your holiday gathering.

(WISH Photos)

Brett Butler, representing Alcomy LLC, is known for his expertise in mixology and creating innovative drink experiences. He showcased his skills on the show, demonstrating the preparation and presentation of these Memorial Day cocktails.

For viewers who want to explore more of Brett’s creations and mixology expertise, they can visit Alcomy LLC’s website at http://www.thealcomyexperience.com/. The website is a valuable resource for cocktail enthusiasts, providing access to a wide range of recipes, tips, and information about the art of mixology.

Get ready to raise a glass and celebrate Memorial Day in style with these fantastic cocktails courtesy of Brett Butler and Alcomy LLC. Cheers!