Meta Elevate helps minority-owned businesses reach economic success

The latest global state of small business report revealed that the covid pandemic has affected diverse-owned small businesses the hardest.

Irene Walker, founder and program director of Meta Elevate, joined us today to discuss the new programs aiming to provide support for these businesses on the road to recovery and some new tools for job seekers.

For more information visit, facebook.com/metaelevate.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY META.