Mixologist Brett Butler makes cocktail & mocktail: ‘Feng Shui,’ ‘Alcomy Booster Shot

Feng Shui is not only the perfect way to make sure your house is in balance, but it’s also a cocktail that Brett Butler, Alcomy Life LLC. mixologist, made today that he says is, “a harmonious balance of sweet, sour and spice, with vodka, lychee, honey, ginger, lemongrass, Thai basil, grapefruit and Thai chile.”

Feng Shui

Ingredients:

2 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Grapefruit liqueur

1 oz. Honey Ginger Lemongrass Thai Chile elixir

2 Lychees

2-3 Thai Basil leaves

1/2 oz. Lemon juice

Directions:

Muddle the lychees, Thai basil and lemon juice until thoroughly mashed. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice. Shake vigorously for 20 seconds until well mixed and chilled. Stain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lychee.

“Alcomy Booster Shot,” with Blueberry-Acai probiotic drink, Pom juice, cashew milk liquid blueberry yogurt, Chia seed-infused Aloe juice, blueberry lavender ginger elixir, lemon, basil and bee pollen.

“Alcomy Booster Shot”

Ingredients:

2 oz. Blueberry-Acai probiotic drink

1 oz. Pomegranate juice

1 oz. Alcomy blueberry lavender ginger elixir

1.5 oz. Liquid cashew milk blueberry yogurt

.75 oz. Chia seed infused Aloe juice

squeeze of lemon wedge

2 fresh Basil leaves

Directions:

Muddle the fresh basil with a lemon wedge to extract a fine pulp, then add all the rest of the ingredients. Add ice and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds until mixed and chilled thoroughly. Strain into a large shot glass or small rocks glass rimmed with honey and bee pollen. Bottoms up!

About Alcomy LLC:

Alcomy LLC is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

Website: thealcomyexperience.com

FB & IG: @alcomylife

Alcomy Elixirs: https://marketwagon.com/vendors?id=1563