Life.Style.Live!

Mixologist Brett Butler shares recipes for ‘Black Manhattan,’ ‘I’m Kind of a Big Dill’ cocktails/mocktails

You can prepare cocktails at home just as smooth and tasty as Brett W. Butler’s because his Alcomy Elixirs can be purchased at the Carmel and Fishers Summer Farmers Markets through September!

Brett is the owner/operator of ALCOMY LLC. and he joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the recipes for “Black Manhattan” and “I’m Kind of a Big Dill” cocktails/mocktails.

“I’m Kind of a Big Dill” (A Ron Burgundy-inspired mocktail/cocktail)

Ingredients:

5-6 Large Mango Chunks, diced

3 sprigs Fresh Dill

2-3 sprigs Fresh Cilantro

2 thin slices Habanero pepper

1 oz. Lime juice

1.5 oz. Passion Fruit syrup

1 tbsp Pineapple Balsamic vinegar

For the cocktail:

1.5 oz. Tequila Blanco

.5 oz. Vida Mezcal

Directions:

Add the mango, cilantro, dill and passion fruit syrup to a mixing glass or Boston shaker. Muddle thoroughly for about 20 seconds. Add the rest of the ingredients, ice and shake vigorously for about 20 seconds. Double-strain over ice in a Collins glass and float seltzer water. Garnish with fresh dill sprig and mango. To make the cocktail version, add the alcohol, shake and double-strain over ice in a large double-rocks glass, w/out the seltzer. Garnish with fresh dill and mango.

“Black Manhattan”

Ingredients:

2.5 oz. Hard Truth Straight Rye

1 oz. Averna

2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters

2 dashes Angostura Aromatic Bitters

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice, and stir for about 20 seconds. Strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry.

Alcomy LLC. is a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service, focusing on unique culinary cocktails and elixirs. We infuse the science of liquid gastronomy with the creative passion of art to curate a magical, memorable experience in your home, office or event space. It’s “Farm to Glass, Flaired with Class.”

Brett W. Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

For more information, click here and visit:

Facebook & Instagram: @alcomylife