Monarca Academy music students shine with jazz pianist’s help

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pavel Polance-Safadit, a Latin jazz pianist known for his community involvement, recently featured students from Monarca Academy on his segment “Pavel’s World,” a part of WISH-TV’s “Life. Style. Live!”

The students impressed the audience with an original composition, playing instruments including piano, congo, drums and bass, and singing vocals.

On the show, Pavel and Jose Castillo Jimenez, the executive director of Monarca Academy, highlighted the importance of the school’s mission in nurturing academic excellence and leadership among its students while drawing from the Latin and immigrant experiences.

Pavel believes regular music lessons with the students highlight the importance of using their talents to give back and build strong relationships. Hopefully, he believes, their experiences will inspire them to continue their music lessons and allow others see how Monarca Academy and arts education can bring communities together in Indianapolis.