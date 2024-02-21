Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘My Natural Divine Hair’: Love and care for your natural hair

My Natural Divine Hair: Love and care for your natural hair

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

As we celebrate Black History Month, a group of women have come together to shed light on the beauty and importance of embracing natural hair through a book.

Shelia Burlock, alongside her daughters Sylvia and Melissa, constitutes a writing trio from Indianapolis, dedicated to addressing the spiritual healing of hair damage among women of African descent.

Together, they have crafted a comprehensive natural hair course tutorial, formulated an organic product line, and contributed insightful articles on the subject of natural hair to online platforms such as Salon.com.

For further information, interested individuals can explore their endeavors at www.mydivinenaturalhair.com.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indy Dog Whisperer: The quickest...
Life.Style.Live! /
Biltwell Event Center: WE Brunch...
Life.Style.Live! /
Indianapolis Boat Sport & Travel...
Life.Style.Live! /
Savory breakfast recipes with Firefighter...
Life.Style.Live! /
Crime Nation: The Delphi Murders
Life.Style.Live! /
The Wedding Song of 2024:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Original music by Stu Shaver
Life.Style.Live! /