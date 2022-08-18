Life.Style.Live!

Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere

A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow.

She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.

Anthony Murdock II is the creator of, “Naptown Narratives,” the show documenting Goodlow and her business. He’s also the founder of Circle City Storytellers.

The pair joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the documentary and how you can watch it.

The “Naptown Narratives” season two red carpet premiere is happening on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

The entire series was created to celebrate the culture of Indianapolis by amplifying Black storytellers.

The event is Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. . Tickets are available now on circlecitystorytellers.org.

