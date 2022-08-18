Life.Style.Live!

Naptown Narratives documentary series set for season two premiere

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

A new documentary is following the life of Indiana small business owner Chyna Goodlow.

She owns KnaturallyYou, “a natural skincare company that uses natural ingredients to create products that mood match, heal and leave a great impression.” The film shares her story of growing up in Indianapolis and seeing the city grow to what it is now and how she has grown to flourish and give back to her community through her business.  

Anthony Murdock II is the creator of, “Naptown Narratives,” the show documenting Goodlow and her business. He’s also the founder of Circle City Storytellers.

The pair joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from the documentary and how you can watch it.

The “Naptown Narratives” season two red carpet premiere is happening on Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

The entire series was created to celebrate the culture of Indianapolis by amplifying Black storytellers.  

The event is Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. . Tickets are available now on circlecitystorytellers.org

 Tickets are available now on circlecitystorytellers.org

To learn more about “Naptown Narratives,” click here.

To learn more about KnaturallYou, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD seeks help to find missing 38-year-old who may need medical aid

Local /

Jeremiah Cosner performs ‘Get There When I Can,’ ‘Home,’ announces upcoming show dates

Life.Style.Live! /

Warm Friday, rain and storm chances this weekend

Weather Blog /

Tasty Takeout: The Comfy Vegan

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.