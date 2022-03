Life.Style.Live!

National Sleep Month: How to safely support peaceful sleep, importance of sleep routines

March is national sleep month, and it’s also when daylight saving time takes effect.

That’s why this is the perfect time to better understand the importance of sleep routines and how to safely support peaceful sleep.

Dr. Kelly Fradin, MD, pediatrician & author, is teaming up with Zarbee’s. She joined us today to share sleep solutions.

For more information visit, zarbees.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ZARBEE’S.