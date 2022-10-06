Life.Style.Live!

New WISH-TV Daybreak anchor Lena Pringle makes ‘Life.Style.Live!’ debut

Lena Pringle has officially made her on-air debut on “All Indiana” as she prepares to begin her new role at WISH-TV as a Co-Anchor on the Emmy Award-winning Daybreak team.

Pringle is an award-winning journalist who most recently worked as a morning show anchor/reporter in Jacksonville, Florida. Prior to that she was an anchor/reporter in her hometown of Columbia, South Carolina. She started her career covering sports and reporting from Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.

“I think it is important to get involved in your community,” said Pringle. “I can’t wait to bring my southern charm and energy to the Crossroads of America!”

Pringle graduated from Furman University with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. She also has a Master of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. You will see Pringle on Daybreak starting in October.

“Lena will be active in community events and will continue to serve as a mentor and public speaker,” news director Carl said. “Her passion for local involvement fits in perfectly with WISH-TV’s Focus on Family and Community.”