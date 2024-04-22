Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: Celebrating 50 Years of Musical Legacy

Get ready, Indianapolis, because the iconic Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is rolling into town for an event: “ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour.”

It’s happening at the Murat Theatre in the historic Old National Centre on Thursday, May 9th, starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band isn’t just a band; they’re trailblazers who have left a mark on the music industry.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.livenation.com, through Ticketmaster outlets, or directly at the Old National Centre box office.

Please note that all dates, acts, and ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Ticket prices are also subject to applicable fees.

Get your tickets today and let’s make this a night to remember!