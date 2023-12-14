Noah’s Animal Hospitals: Holiday dangers for pets

As we approach the holiday season, we must be aware of the potential dangers that festivities can pose to our pets.

While you may have heard about specific foods to avoid, there are other hazards to consider.

Holiday decorations, such as glass ornaments, tinsel, and garland, can be enticing for pets but pose risks of ingestion or injury.

Keep a close eye on electrical cords for lights to prevent electrical burns. Snow globes may contain antifreeze, which can be toxic if spilled.

Certain ornamental plants like mistletoe and holly can lead to digestive issues and more severe problems in large quantities.

While poinsettias are often mistakenly considered deadly, they are relatively safe. Lilies, on the other hand, can be lethal to cats, even in small amounts.

Fatty foods, poultry bones, garlic, spices, chocolate, and artificial sweeteners like xylitol should be kept away from pets to avoid various health issues.

Fruitcakes containing grapes, raisins, and currants can cause acute kidney failure.

Educate your holiday guests about pet “food rules,” promptly clean up, and secure trash to prevent curious pets from getting into trouble.

Be prepared with your veterinarian’s contact information and that of the nearest animal emergency facility, in case you have concerns during the holidays or winter months.

Avoid seeking advice on social media and consult with professionals for your pet’s well-being.