Oktoberfest happens this weekend at Carmel City Center

It may be hard to believe, but October is less than a week away, and Oktoberfest is even closer.

More specifically, the annual Oktoberfest in Carmel kicks off on Friday, September 30 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Carmel City Center.

Jimia Smith, VP & marketing director for the Carmel City Center, and Anne O’Brien, project manager of the City of Carmel, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about what you can expect from this year’s event.

The music of the band, Indy Polkamotion, will be the soundtrack for the night.

Oktoberfest has become an annual celebratory fall event for Carmel residents.

It is free to the public and open to all ages.

Parking is available in area parking garages and street parking.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE CARMEL CITY CENTER.