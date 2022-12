Life.Style.Live!

Olivet Missionary Baptist Church to host Emancipation Proclamation Services

Reverend Dr. Wayne L. Moore, President and Pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, joined us today to discuss the church’s Emancipation Proclamation Services.

The services will be held on Monday, January 2 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at 4141 N. High School Road in Indianapolis. The church invites the faith-based community at large to discuss the state of our state, city, and national government.

